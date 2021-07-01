Chisholm is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Miami manager Don Mattingly is most likely giving Chisholm a maintenance day after the rookie infielder started in all 27 of the Marlins' games in June, during which he slashed .227/.292/.409 with a 28.3 percent strikeout rate. Despite the downturn in production, Chisholm's standing as an everyday player is secure, though the Marlins could consider moving him down in the batting order if his struggles persist heading into the All-Star break. Jon Berti will relieve Chisholm at second base and as the Marlins' leadoff man in the series finale in Philadelphia.