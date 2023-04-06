Chisholm (shoulder) texted Marlins manager Skip Schumaker after Wednesday's game to say he was ready to play Thursday against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Miami's trainers might have had a different opinion, but the point became moot when Thursday's game was postponed due to inclement weather. While Chisholm's injury looked serious when it happened, he's been diagnosed with just a stinger, and Thursday's delay might mean the injury doesn't cost him any further playing time. The 25-year-old played only 60 games last year due to multiple injuries, and keeping Chisholm healthy is one of the keys to the Marlins' 2023 season.