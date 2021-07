Chisholm was removed from Saturday's win over Atlanta in the seventh inning after he tweaked his ankle, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout to begin Saturday's contest, but he was replaced as part of a double switch in the seventh inning. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force the 23-year-old to miss additional time, but Joe Panik could see some time at second base if Chisholm is unavailable.