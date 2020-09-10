Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and two RBI in the Marlins' 29-9 loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Despite a miserable performance from his team's pitching staff, Chisholm's exploits at the plate offered something of a silver lining for Miami. The two extra-base hits were the first of the young middle infielder's career, as he had gotten off to a 1-for-16 start at the dish following his Sept. 1 callup from the Marlins' alternate training site. Though Chisholm looks poised to continue seeing regular starts at second base while he's up with the big club, he'll need to turn in more outings like Wednesday's in order to hold off Isan Diaz, who should eventually return from the Marlins' alternate site after recently opting back into the 2020 season.