Marlins general manager Kim Ng told Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com that Jazz Chisholm will play center field in 2023.
This news comes shortly after the Marlins acquired Luis Arraez from the Twins to become the Marlins' new second baseman. Chisholm certainly has the athleticism to handle the position, but there was some thought that the 24-year-old would play shortstop -- a position he has previous experience at -- with Arraez in town. He'll have eligibility in the middle-infield to begin 2023, and should gain outfield eligibility shortly into the season.
