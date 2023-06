The Marlins placed Segura on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Segura sat out Friday's game against the Nationals and will now be forced to sit out another 10 days as a result of his injury. Miguel Amaya was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move and figures to see a fair share of infield opportunities during Segura's absence.