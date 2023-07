Segura went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's victory over St. Louis.

Segura now has hits in six out of seven games since returning from the IL. He's gone 8-for-26 (.308) with a home run in that span. After a slow start with Miami, the 33-year-old Segura is slashing .203/.273/.255 with two homers, 20 runs scored, 14 RBI and six stolen bases across 254 plate appearances this season.