Segura went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Twins.
The veteran infielder lined a two-out single up the middle in the second inning, then promptly swiped his first bag of the season. Segura stole 13 bases in 19 attempts last season, and the 33-year-old could be a player who benefits from MLB's rule changes to boost the running game, but first he'll need to start getting on base more frequently -- he's just 2-for-18 (.111) at the plate through the first five games of the year.