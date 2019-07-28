The Marlins recalled Brigham from Triple-A New Orleans ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Brigham will assume the active roster spot that opened up when Sergio Romo was dealt to the Twins on Saturday. Though he didn't find much success in his prior stints with the Marlins earlier this season, Brigham has been electric while working out of the Triple-A bullpen. Over his 11 appearances with New Orleans spanning 24 innings, Brigham has piled up 30 strikeouts to go with a 1.50 ERA and 0.71 WHIP.