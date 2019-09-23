Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Earns first big-league save
Brigham served up a perfect ninth inning as he went one-two-three en route to recording his first-ever save in the major leagues.
Brigham has had an up-and-down year filled with recalls and options from the Marlins to Triple-A New Orleans and back. With the expanded rosters in September and the Marlins having nothing to play for, Brigham has been getting added opportunities out of the bullpen. He's given up just two runs in 9.1 innings pitched in September and may be earning manager Don Mattingly's trust to put the right-hander into higher-leverage situations. The Marlins still have seven games remaining so Brigham should get at least one more opportunity before the season winds down.
