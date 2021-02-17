The Marlins placed Brigham on the 60-day injured list Wednesday for an unspecified reason.
The Marlins had previously activated Brigham from the 60-day IL on Oct. 31, after he had previously been placed on the list in early August. The Marlins shut Brigham down at around the same time that they experience a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak, but it's unclear if the right-hander tested positive. An explanation behind his latest move to the IL isn't known, but Brigham will likely miss the first two months of the 2021 campaign as a result. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly signed Adam Duvall.
