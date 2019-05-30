The Marlins recalled Brigham from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

In a corresponding move, Miami demoted Elieser Hernandez, who may not have been available for Thursday's series finale with the Giants after covering two innings (38 pitches) in relief two days earlier. Brigham will thus provide the Marlins with a fresh arm in long relief after shining out of the New Orleans bullpen. Over his 11 appearances at Triple-A spanning 16 innings, Brigham has posted a 1.13 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB.