Brigham was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brigham was sent down in a corresponding move to Caleb Smith's activation off the injured list. Brigham has made eight appearances out of the bullpen with the big-league club, registering a 5.68 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 19 strikeouts across 12.2 innings.