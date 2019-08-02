Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Records first big-league win
Brigham (1-0) struck out two over two perfect innings of relief Thursday to pick up the win in an extra-innings victory over the Twins.
The right-hander shut down Minnesota's bats in the 11th and 12th, and then got rewarded with his first big-league win when Harold Ramirez slugged a walkoff homer. Brigham's 4.60 ERA through 15.2 frames isn't pretty, but his 96 mph fastball and 21:7 K:BB could earn him some high-leverage work in a Miami bullpen that's very unsettled coming out of the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...