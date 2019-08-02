Brigham (1-0) struck out two over two perfect innings of relief Thursday to pick up the win in an extra-innings victory over the Twins.

The right-hander shut down Minnesota's bats in the 11th and 12th, and then got rewarded with his first big-league win when Harold Ramirez slugged a walkoff homer. Brigham's 4.60 ERA through 15.2 frames isn't pretty, but his 96 mph fastball and 21:7 K:BB could earn him some high-leverage work in a Miami bullpen that's very unsettled coming out of the trade deadline.