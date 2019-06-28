Brigham was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tayron Guerrero (blister) was placed on the 10-day IL, and Brigham will be up to take his place in the Marlins' bullpen. Brigham has mostly struggled across two prior stints in the big leagues this year, but he's had a nice run with New Orleans, posting an even 1.00 ERA and 22:5 K:BB across 18 innings.