The Marlins optioned Brigham to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Brigham made four starts for the Marlins last September, posting a 6.06 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 12:13 K:BB in 16.1 innings. Those ugly numbers put the right-hander on the periphery of the rotation competition this spring, so it's no surprise that he has now been removed from consideration for a starting role with the big club well ahead of Opening Day. He should have a spot waiting for him in the New Orleans rotation.