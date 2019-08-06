Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Serves up three homers
Brigham (1-1) took the loss in relief Monday in the second game of the Marlins' doubleheader with the Mets, surrendering three runs on five hits and striking out one over 1.2 innings.
Tasked with protecting a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Brigham yielded a leadoff solo shot to J.D. Davis, then recorded consecutive outs before giving up back-to-back jacks to Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso. The Marlins' bullpen pecking order has remained unsettled for much of the season and even more so after all of Sergio Romo, Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards were shipped out prior to last week's trade deadline, but Brigham didn't make a strong case Monday for earning a high-leverage role.
