Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Shuttled to minors
Brigham was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brigham was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Zac Gallen. The right-handed Brigham made six appearances during his time with the big club, compiling a 5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB in 7.2 innings during that stretch.
