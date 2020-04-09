Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Thursday that Brigham (biceps) is going through a throwing progression, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Brigham was on track to open the season on the injured list after suffering a right biceps injury in early March, but that's no longer a forgone conclusion after the MLB announced one week later that Opening Day would be pushed back indefinitely due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. With the start of the season likely at least a month away, Brigham should have sufficient time to resume throwing off a mound and get his arm conditioned for game action. If he's healthy when the Marlins resume workouts, Brigham will remain in the mix for a low-leverage role out of the Miami bullpen.