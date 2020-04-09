Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Starts throwing program
Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Thursday that Brigham (biceps) is going through a throwing progression, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Brigham was on track to open the season on the injured list after suffering a right biceps injury in early March, but that's no longer a forgone conclusion after the MLB announced one week later that Opening Day would be pushed back indefinitely due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic. With the start of the season likely at least a month away, Brigham should have sufficient time to resume throwing off a mound and get his arm conditioned for game action. If he's healthy when the Marlins resume workouts, Brigham will remain in the mix for a low-leverage role out of the Miami bullpen.
More News
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Earns first big-league save•
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Serves up three homers•
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Records first big-league win•
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Called up from minors•
-
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Few flaws for Gore
It's hard to find as sure a thing from a starting pitcher prospect as Mackenzie Gore, especially...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Bundy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Target McKay
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profiles: Adell on the way
Just turned 21, Jo Adell has tools that could turn him into a first-round player in Fantasy.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.