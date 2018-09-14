Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Suffers loss Thursday
Brigham (0-2) took the loss in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Mets on Thursday. He allowed three earned runs, five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings while striking out two.
Brigham was making the second start of his career in the major leagues, and he wasn't able to get out of the fifth inning after allowing all three runs in that frame. The sample size is small, but he's now allowed five earned runs with five walks and four strikeouts over 7.1 innings in his two starts this season. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Nationals.
