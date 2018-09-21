Brigham (0-3) tossed five innings and took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on four walks and three hits while striking out six in the 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Despite falling to 0-3 in his first three MLB starts, Thursday was Brigham's best outing yet. His five innings and six strikeouts were both his highest to date and the two earned runs were the fewest he's allowed. The rookie right-hander will take the mound in Washington next Tuesday.