Brigham (0-4) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits across four innings. He issued four walks while striking out two.

Brigham has now lost all four starts he's made since being called up from Triple-A New Orleans at the start of September, and has completed five innings only once. The 26-year-old has allowed 11 runs on 16 hits and has a 12:13 K:BB over 16.1 innings with the Marlins.