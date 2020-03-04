Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Won't be ready for Opening Day
Manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that Brigham won't be available for Opening Day due to a right biceps injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brigham's injury has thus far prevented him from appearing in any Grapefruit League games, and it doesn't sound like he'll have enough time to ramp up before the Marlins begin their regular season March 26. Expect Miami to move Brigham to the 15-day injured list within the next few weeks as the team looks to narrow down its roster to 26 men.
