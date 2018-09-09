Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Won't start Sunday
Brigham will not make his scheduled start against the Pirates as Sunday's game was postponed due to weather, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rain has been pounding the area for the last two days and looked to continue Sunday, leading to the postponement. The Marlins have yet to announce how they plan to adjust their starting rotation in wake of the schedule change.
