The Marlins selected Lindgren's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Lindgren is set to begin his third stint of the season with the big club, after he previously worked five innings while giving up four earned runs between his first two stays with Miami. Since heading back to Jacksonville, Lindgren has been serving as a regular starter and owns a 4.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 46:30 K:BB in 61.1 innings on the season. Unless Miami opts to move Bryan Hoeing to the bullpen or skips rookie Eury Perez's next turn through the rotation, Lindgren looks as though he'll operate as a long-relief option for the Marlins.