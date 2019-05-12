Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Dealing with leg issue

Encarnacion tweaked his leg and is out of the lineup for Low-A Clinton's game Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, though it's not believed to be a serious issue for the 21-year-old. Encarnacion is slashing .339/.404/.551 with six home runs in 127 at-bats for the LumberKings, though he also has 39 strikeouts.