Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Encarnacion is back on the bench after going 2-for-11 with a double and two RBI while picking up starts in each of the past three games. The righty-hitting rookie should continue to see steady playing time versus left-handed pitching, and his opportunities to play against righties could start to pick up soon if fellow rookies JJ Bleday (.198 average over 129 plate appearances) and Peyton Burdick (.167 average in 82 plate appearances) continue to languish in their first exposure to the big leagues.