Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss against the Nationals.
Encarnacion knocked in Jordan Groshans on his fourth-inning shot to tie the game. It was Encarnacion's third home run of the season and his first since Sep. 2. The rookie has struggled to find consistency of late, going hitless in his prior three games. This month, Encarnacion has gone 5-for-32 with 16 strikeouts and two walks, dropping his batting average below the Mendoza line to .188.
More News
-
Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Loses work to De La Cruz•
-
Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Riding pine Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Socks second homer•
-
Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Receiving steady at-bats•
-
Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Called up, starting Friday•