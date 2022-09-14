Encarnacion is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Encarnacion was expected to be the main beneficiary of Avisail Garcia's (hamstring) recent move back to the injured list, but that hasn't been the case. Instead, Bryan De La Cruz looks on tap to serve as Garcia's primary replacement in right field, as he'll stick in the lineup for the third game in a row. Encarnacion, meanwhile, has been stuck on the bench all three times.