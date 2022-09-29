Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Encarnacion lost out on playing time recently, as he was in the lineup for just three of the last 15 games. He'll lose his spot on the active roster as part of a move after Avisail Garcia (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list and Jesus Sanchez was called up Thursday.
