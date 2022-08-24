Encarnacion will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

While bouncing between the corner-outfield spots and designated hitter, Encarnacion has been able to maintain a near-everyday role since he was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday. He'll draw his fifth start in six games Wednesday after going 4-for-13 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and a run in his prior four starts.