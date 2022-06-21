Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
