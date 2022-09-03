Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta.
He spoiled Atlanta's shutout bid by taking Charlie Morton deep in the third inning, but it was all the offense Miami could muster. Encarnacion is hitting just .225 through his first 41 big-league plate appearances with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate, but he's showing off his power potential with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBI.
