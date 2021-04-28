Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Aguilar hasn't let up at the plate against his former team, as he launched his third home run in four games. The 31-year-old also plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning which brought his RBI total up to 13 over his last 10 contests. He's now slashing .293/.371/.507 with four home runs, 11 runs scored and is tied for third in all of baseball with 19 RBI through 23 games.