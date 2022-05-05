Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a solo homer run and a double during Wednesday's 8-7 loss to Arizona.
The veteran slugger went back-to-back with Jon Berti during the seventh inning and finished just a triple short of the cycle. Aguilar had a slow start to the season but has come alive over the past two weeks, and he's hit especially well during his five-game hit streak, during which he's gone 10-for-19 with a home run, six RBI and three runs.
