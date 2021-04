Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run during Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Orioles.

The 30-year-old started the scoring with a two-run double during the fifth inning, and he came around the score himself on a single from Adam Duvall. Aguilar is still looking for his first home run of the season, but he otherwise has a .296/.385/.370 slash line with four doubles, 11 RBI, five runs and a 9:7 BB:K through 16 games.