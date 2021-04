Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks during Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

The 30-year-old now has five homers over the past six games, going 7-for-22 with three walks, 11 RBI and seven runs scored. Aguilar has a .295/.383/.538 slash line with five home runs, four doubles, 22 RBI, 12 runs and a 13:13 BB:K through 23 games this season.