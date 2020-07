Aguilar went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, one RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Phillies.

Aguilar reached base four times Sunday to help power the Marlins to an 11-run offensive performance. His most notable contribution came in the second inning when he took Vince Velasquez yard for his second homer of the season. After a disappointing 2019, Aguilar's hot start to the campaign is a hopeful sign for a bounceback in his power production.