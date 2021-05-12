Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a pair of doubles in Tuesday's loss to Arizona.

Aguilar got to Madison Bumgarner for a pair of doubles, accounting for two of the four hits the veteran pitcher gave up in the contest. The big first baseman then took reliever Kevin Ginkel deep in the eighth inning to pull Miami within three runs. Aguilar now has eight home runs in 34 games this season, matching his mark over 51 contests in 2020. He is also batting a steady .283 and has brought his strikeout rate down around the 16 percent mark.