Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's losing effort to the Braves.
Aguilar and Brian Anderson hit back-to-back solo home runs off Max Fried to give the Marlins an early 2-0 lead in the first. It was his first home run in 12 games as the 30-year-old is slashing .282/.353/.458 with seven long balls, 32 RBI and 29 runs scored across 201 plate appearances.
