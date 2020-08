Manager Don Mattingly said prior to Saturday's game against the Rays that Aguilar was held out of the lineup due to a bout with back stiffness, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The injury will keep Aguilar on the bench for the second straight game, but Mattingly suggested the 30-year-old is being viewed as day-to-day at this stage rather than a candidate for the 10-day injured list. Lewin Diaz picked up the start at first base in Aguilar's stead.