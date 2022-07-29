Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Thursday's win over the Reds.

The veteran slugger snapped a 14-game homer drought by taking Graham Ashcraft deep in the third inning for a two-run shot, before adding an RBI double and a sacrifice fly late as the Marlins rallied from a 5-3 deficit. Aguilar is slashing a mediocre .247/.283/.376 through 24 games in July with three of his 12 home runs on the season, but he remains a candidate to be traded at the deadline if a contender is looking for an affordable bench bat and 1B/DH option with some experience.