Aguilar went 3-for-6 with four RBI on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Aguilar came through with a pair of two-RBI singles, playing a big role in the team's 14-run offensive effort. After a down 2019 season, Aguilar has been incredibly productive early on, hitting .311/.353/.622 across 51 plate appearances while also racking up four home runs, seven runs scored and 12 RBI.