Aguilar went 1-for-2 with three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Phillies.
An run-scoring single and a pair of sacrifice flies produced Aguilar's first RBI of the season. The veteran slugger has stumbled out of the gate, slashing .143/.167/.143 through six games while splitting time between first base and designated hitter, but Friday's performance might have been just what Aguilar needed to get going.
