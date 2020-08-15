Aguilar went 1-for-4 with three RBI as the Marlins took care of business with an 8-2 victory over the Braves on Friday.

Despite having just one hit on the day, Aguilar was able to make the most of his at-bats, resulting in his third multi-RBI performance over his last four games. He drove home Jon Berti on a sacrifice fly in sixth and then plated two more the following inning on an infield hit to the shortstop. The 30-year-old is slashing .393/.406/.571 over his last 28 at-bats and is clearly seeing the ball a lot better as he is striking out only 10.7% of the time this season, a huge improvement from years past.