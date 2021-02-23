Aguilar is expected to split time at first base with Garrett Cooper to begin the season, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

"In general, we feel like we are going to get both of those guys a lot of at-bats with a combination of first base and outfield," manager Don Mattingly said Monday. "Days off for different guys. We want both of these guys in the lineup as much as possible." Aguilar rebounded from a disappointing 2019 to post a .277/.352/.457 slash line in 51 games last season, but Cooper was very productive with his opportunities as well. As a result, it might take a trade, or the last-minute re-introduction of the DH to the National League, for either one to see anything close to a full-time role, even before considering the potential presence of prospect Lewin Diaz in the mix.