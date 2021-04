Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over the Giants on Saturday.

Aguilar's second blast in as many games was a big one, as his two-run shot in the ninth inning broke a 1-1 tie and sent Miami to its ninth win of the season. After starting the season without a homer through 17 contests, the first baseman has now gone deep in each of his past two games. He leads Miami with 15 RBI on the campaign.