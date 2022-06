Aguilar went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the Astros.

The first baseman had gone yard only once in 21 games before breaking out Friday, slashing a sluggish .212/.247/.313 over that stretch. Aguilar's numbers are down slightly from 2021, but he's still batting .247 with eight homers and 26 RBI through 53 contests.