Aguilar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Aguilar is 2-for-15 with a double, an RBI and six strikeouts over the past four games and will receive the day off Sunday. Garrett Cooper will take over at first base in the series finale versus Milwaukee.
