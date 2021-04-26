Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Aguilar finally got the Marlins on the scoreboard in the eighth inning with a two-run blast to left to cut the Giants' lead in half. It was the 31-year-old's third straight contest with a home run after he had not hit a long ball in his first 17 games. Aguilar has been one of the Marlins' better hitters to begin the year, as he's slashing .284/.375/.853 and is tied for fourth in baseball with 17 RBI to go along with eight runs scored and a 11:10 BB:K.